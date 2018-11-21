The Polk Retired Educators Association’s November session saw past teachers gathering to talk about plans for the new year before the holidays, and heard from a local travel planner.
PREA’s monthly session held at the Cherokee Golf and Country Club in Cedartown at the start of the month welcomed Cruise Planner’s Michael Hunter to the session, where he provided the organization with a guided tour of the various destinations he helps local residents plan to visit, and then provided a “test” of his own to help retired educators organize their own vacation ideas.
Hunter also took questions following the meeting.
Retired educators are also in the middle of fundraising for the New Teacher grant in December and are selling RADA cutlery that were part of displays for table decorations for the month.
They’ll raffle off what remains during their upcoming Thursday, Dec. 6 meeting to help raise money for the annual grant handed out to a Polk School District new educator.
The organization also took time out at the start of their session to remember the victims of Hurricane Michael and the shooting at the Pittsburgh synagogue. They are also still in discussions for picking new officers to lead in the coming year.
According to a release from PREA, the new 2018 Handbook showed 63 members, with retired principal, Byron Nix, becoming a new member.
Sunday, November 4, also marked the celebration of Georgia Retired Educators Area (GREA) Day, ribbons were distributed to distribute at their churches to all teachers.
Retired teachers were also reminded to contact those at Christmas time through the Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Those who wish to join their efforts can send donations to 6900 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20307-5001.
The next meeting of PREA on Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. will be held at the Cherokee Golf and Country Club. Their release reported that door prizes will be given out, and those planning to attend are reminded to bring loose change and the Spirit of Christmas.