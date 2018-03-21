The Polk Retired Educators Association gathered earlier this month for their March session, which got to celebrate a new local educator, hear from the state organization and more during a packed meeting.
The March 1 meeting at Cherokee Country Club first got to hear some good news from President Andrea Sorrells about a campaign they undertook locally to raise money for a national organization helping children.
PREA collected $600 to aid the Shriner's Children's Hospitals, including one not too far away in Greenville, South Carolina.
Also giving thanks to the organization for help was the Ferst Foundation expressed thankfulness for the “Afternoon with the Authors” function that raised around $28,000 to help fund books for local youth to receive as the grow up.
The Country Store and Raffle, held at the Polk County College and Career Academy campus in Cedartown in February, used the proceeds to aid in the awarding of the New Teacher Grant.
Retired educator Gladys Gipson awarded Tori Montgomery, a fourth grade Science and Social Studies teacher at Eastside Elementary School, a check for $500..
PREA members were honored to hear from Georgia Retired Educators Association President, Myrtice Johnson, as the month's guest speaker.
She talked about her time as an educator briefly, and explained how she chose the current State GREA Humanity Project, as well as organization updates on the state level and membership.
She presented the agenda for upcoming conventions and workshops that will be offered when the state organization is set to hold their coming May convention, May 8 through May 10. PREA members were additionally asked before the meeting broke up to remember to sign up for the Macon convention if interested.
PREA was also joined by vice president Lynda Rutland’s granddaughter, Julia, who presented a dance routine to exhibit her talents reflecting 13 years of dance lessons.
Julia, a sophomore from Model High School, also shared her platform as Miss Gwinnett County Outstanding Teen. She meets once a month teaching senior citizens how to operate electronic devices.
The next meeting of the PREA will be April 5, 2018 at the Cherokee Country Club, 11:30 a.m. for an area-wide meeting with Bartow, Floyd, Harlason and Paulding County members, with signup also required for those who wish to attend.
Dues will be collected for the organization at the April meeting, and members are also asked to bring a canned good when they attend next week.
Members are also reminded that menus and recipes are due for the PREA Community project, as well as personal memorial ads for the 2018-19 Handbook.
Sorrells will have forms for those interested.