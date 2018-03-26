The bright minds of a future generation are soon to start school later in 2018, and now is the time for parents to get their children enrolled for Pre-K and Kindergarten classes next week.
Parents and guardians can enroll their future Rockmart and Van Wert area students at the Rockmart community center at 180 West Elm St. in two weeks on April 3 through April 5.
Those enrolling a child are encouraged to bring all necessary paperwork for a speedy registration. The child’s birthday certificate, immunization certificate (Form 3231,) hearing, nutrition, vision, and dental certificate (Form 3300,) and a copy of the child’s social security number are all required. Upcoming students must be at least four years old by Sep. 1 for Pre-K registration and five by on or by Sep. 1 for Kindergarten. parents must supply proof of residency, and any children being enrolled must be screened for readiness.
If your child has an out of state birth certificate, it must be a certified copy with a state file number. If you have a non-certified copy of your child’s birth certificate, you will need to apply at the Vital Statistics Office in the state the child was born. This process takes six to twelve weeks to receive a new birth certificate.
The schools can answer any questions parents might have. Van Wert Elementary can be reached at 770-684-6924. Eastside Elementary can be reached at 770-684-5335.
Last week, the central office hosted parents from Cedartown-area schools including Cherokee, Northside, Westside and Youngs Grove Elementary Schools.