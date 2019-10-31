Power outages caused by downed trees due to wet weather have more than 300 customers in the dark, according to information from Georgia Power.
Outages have occurred across Polk County due to wet weather moving through the area during the morning hours, and estimates of restoration time range 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. depending on the location. Those without power include customers in the area of Cedartown are centered around Frances Drive, sections of College Street neighborhoods, and a stretch along Johnson Lake Road.
A series of outages including a portion of Knight Road and McBride Road are out currently as well. An area around McBride Road south of Rockmart is also without power.
Severe weather moving through the area is the likely source for outages currently as storms move through from Alabama, and are expected to move out of the area this afternoon in time for Trick or Treating tonight.
However, forecasts call for a swing in the thermometer from warmer weather felt during Wednesday showers to lows down into the 30's overnight for Polk County. Around the peak Trick-or-Treating times tonight, temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 40's.
Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued both a flood watch through 8 p.m. tonight, and put in place a Freeze Warning starting late tonight and continuing through tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.