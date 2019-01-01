With the start of 2019 comes an opportunity for learning a new skill at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center, one that utilizes the hands in a creative and productive way.
Paul Craighead’s Beginning Hand building pottery class starts on Tuesday, Jan. 8. Sign up now to join this fun class that runs through Feb. 26. The cost for this 8 week class is $145 and it is for ages 16 to adults. Price for each student includes the cost of all materials and the firing process.
Craighead provides an overview of basic techniques, allowing students to explore the potentials of clay and learn pinch, coil and slab techniques to make bowls, platters, sculptures and more.
Those who have already been through a beginning pottery class and want to continue on can take part in our ongoing Open Studio classes and get an invite to Craighead’s Raku workshops held annually. He works with students individually and in groups to create pottery items, like earthenware, stoneware items created on the wheel or by hand-building. Open Studio classes meet on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., or Wednesday and Thursday mornings from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Open Studio prices are $18 per 2 hour evening class, and $15 for 1 ½ hour morning class.
Those interested in classes with Craighead can get in touch by calling 770-843-5302, or email him at rivoletti@netzero.net
All of that work for budding or seasoned local potters will be made much easier with a recent donation to RCAC of a slab roller, which was provided with the help of the Vines family and an anonymous donor. A slab roller helps roll out flat slabs of clay to make platters, mugs, many more items.
Find out more about upcoming classes, exhibits and events at facebook.com/rcac.ga. Reach the gallery at 770-684-2707. They’re open in the gallery behind City Hall on Piedmont Avenue in Rockmart from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.