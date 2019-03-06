For those who come to Polk County from outside and get to stay awhile, it is difficult not to fall in love with its rural scenery and country charm.
Lexicon Strategies’ Billy Linville is such a visitor, since he’s made regular trips from Atlanta for the past 18 months in his work with Waste Industries. One of his first visits to the county with Development Authority of Polk County CEO Missy Kendrick, Linville immediately saw the potential for one grand idea to help bring prosperity to the area.
“If we could only connect the Beltline with the Silver Comet Trail, what a great boon that would be for Polk County in economic development and quality of life and things of that nature,” Linville said.
It was this grand idea he shared with members of the Polk County Rotary Club during the opening meeting for March, and with continued construction work happening in the metro area on a variety of recreation projects the likelihood that downtown Atlanta will soon be accessible by bicycle all the way to the Alabama state line.
Linville told Rotarians that when he first heard of the idea of the Beltline when he worked on the campaign with former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Jackson, he thought it unlikely to happen anytime soon.
That perspective changed as Jackson embraced the idea of converting unused rail lines into trails as many other did around the state -- like that of the Silver Comet Trail -- and the switch from commercial rail to pedestrian recreation is transforming Atlanta for the better.
He pointed to projects like the $5 billion redevelopment of the infamous site known as “The Gulch” as one which can lead to real positives for Polk County. As the metro area continues to connect and expand their trail projects in the process of bringing high rises, housing and urban redevelopment to life, those trails will eventually connect up to Polk County.
“Something we discussed more than a year ago is the potential to connect the beltline with the Silver Comet Trail, what that could mean for Polk County,” Linville said. “We know the Silver Comet Trail is extremely significant in this region. The 61 miles from where it begins in Smyrna to the Alabama state border goes through beautiful countryside and through lots of towns and villages.”
And in past estimates created more than 1,000 jobs either directly or indirectly, and contributed $100 million annually to the region’s overall economic output.
Linville said that moves to connect the Silver Comet Trail with the beltline are in the works. He encouraged local residents and leaders alike to begin the process now of organizing regional efforts to promote the trail and increase business to get in on the potential growth now.
"Right now, there's a separation between the Beltline and the Silver Comet Trail of about six miles, and it appears that CSX who owns some of the rails between the Silver Comet Trail and the Beltline is already turning over 2.3 miles to the state to develop that portion,” he said.
That would leave just over 3 miles of track left to convert to the trail, and have the ability to provide a connection from places like Piedmont Park all the way to Cedartown and beyond to Alabama.
What Linville hopes is that Polk County will begin to position itself for that coming connection, and likely additional use of the Silver Comet Trail. He believes that further development of trailheads and properties around the trail -- along with expanding accommodations in Cedartown and Rockmart for people to have a place to stay overnight -- can go a long way toward not just attracting out-of-town visitors like him, but people who want to stay.
Kendrick, who invited Linville to speak, added her own thoughts when he finished his presentation.
"It is silly for us to sit here and think what happens in Atlanta doesn’t affect us," Kendrick said. "So it's important to us that we stay abreast of everything that is happening so we know what is coming our way. And I do think we have an opportunity to try and get everybody on board and to develop around and do something with the Silver Comet Trail because I think it is a little used asset of ours that we could be doing so much more with. This will bring more attention to it, with a direct tie to Atlanta.”