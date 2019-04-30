Those who have been waiting patiently for the opening of the new Popeyes location can now go enjoy lunch or dinner at the Nathan Dean Parkway location.
Without fanfare, the new restaurant opened its doors to the public in recent days to begin serving up Louisiana's best here in Polk County. It marks the opening of the first of two locations to open locally. Work is now underway for the second location in Cedartown, replacing the old Wendy's restaurant closed several years ago.
The Rockmart location built by contractor CSC Properties broke ground nearly a year ago with a goal in mind of a 120 day construction schedule before they opened, but delays in weather halted work intermittently through the process that began in July 2017.
Popeye’s Chicken was founded in 1972 in New Orleans, and since has spread throughout the decades across the nation in competition with KFC.
Their menu not only features fried chicken, but also fried seafood, sandwiches and more with a spicy, Cajun-style kick.
They already have locations Rome, Calhoun, Cartersville, Douglassville, Hiram and all across the metro Atlanta area, among many others across Georgia.