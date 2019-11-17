The long wait for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is now over.
On Monday, the new restaurant chain that began construction way back in springtime is open to the public. They scheduled a November 18 grand opening following several months of construction, a delay to sell off the franchise, and then completion over the fall. The new restaurant is located in the shopping plaza next door to Northside Elementary School on North Main Street in Cedartown.
Construction began back in March when the old Wendy’s was demolished and the space cleared for new construction.
Hours for the new restaurant weren’t yet available at press time. The new location is the second in Polk County. Rockmart’s Popeyes opened late in 2018.
Popeyes menu includes a variety of chicken, biscuits and sides, along with their recently popular chicken sandwich.