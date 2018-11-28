The newest restaurant on Nathan Dean Parkway in Rockmart is getting closer to completion with each passing day, and soon there will be a grand opening to celebrate for Popeye's Chicken.
Much of the progress on the building will depend on weather conditions in the coming weeks with some final details to complete outside, but much of what's left to do will be interior work for the newest Rockmart location of the chain.
Check back in future editions for more information on when the new Popeye's Chicken location will be opening for customers to enjoy.