Rockmart will soon get Louisiana’s Best with a new Popeye’s Chicken location to open soon.
Officials from CSC Properties, LLC., of Clearwater, Fla., joined members from the community during a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the former Sonic on Nathan Dean Parkway, which was torn down the weekend prior.
The new restaurant being built by CSC Properties will be part of a chain of franchises, and will be one of 30 the contractors will be putting up in the coming year. They expect no more than 120 days to finish building the new store in Rockmart.
“Popeye’s wanted to be here,” Mark Haeger of CSC Properties said. “They see this as a good area.”
They will be building an “H” model of the franchise restaurant, one of two styles used by Popeye’s nationwide.
As of 2016, there were 2,600 locations across the country and growing.
Popeye’s Chicken was founded in 1972 in New Orleans, and since has spread throughout the decades across the nation in competition with KFC.
Their menu not only features fried chicken, but also fried seafood, sandwiches and more with a spicy, Cajun-style kick.
They already have locations Rome, Calhoun, Cartersville, Douglassville, Hiram and all across the metro Atlanta area, among many others across Georgia.
The lot which used to house Sonic was cleared last week and work is expected to start in coming days on clearing and preparing the ground for a new building and parking lot.
Popeye’s marks the latest new restaurant chain to join Polk County. Earlier in the month, Captain D’s opened not far from where the new chicken franchise will be located across Nathan Dean Parkway. Also in the area in competition is Chick-fil-A, Zaxby’s and Bojangles.
CSC Properties expects to be finished with construction for a fall opening of Popeye’s, depending on the weather.