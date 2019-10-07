The good news: Popeye's Chicken is still coming to Cedartown, and the building is getting to where construction is wrapping up.
The parking lot has a new coat of asphalt, the exterior work is just about wrapped up and even the dining room has tables and chairs at Cedartown's forthcoming new addition to the restaurant scene. It'll be the third new restaurant in as recent months in Cedartown, joining WNB Factory and Kizuna as options for lunch and dinner.
Construction on the new Popeye's started back in March with demolition of the old Wendy's restaurant on North Main Street.