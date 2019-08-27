People from all walks of life in Polk County gathered together at the College and Career Academy’s campus at Cedartown High School to get a leg up on their leadership skills this past weekend.
The second annual PolkX Leadership Summit brought several speakers from out of town to take part in the event this past Saturday, giving attendees the opportunity to learn different aspects of leadership skills they might not have thought of before.
PolkX was organized to help aspiring leaders in business, education and in life to benefit from the knowledge and experience of this year’s speakers.
Those included PolkX organizer and Chick-fil-A of Rockmart owner Zach Thomas. He is already well versed in providing leadership training in the community with his longstanding Lunch and Learn series still going in Polk County through the Chamber of Commerce.
Thomas also invited another Chick-fil-A alum to the event this year in the form of Bing Oliver. Hailing from North Carolina, the former restaurant owner is now a business coach with Peake Consulting.
Joining Thomas and Oliver in leadership training on the stage was Steve Dennis, founder of Motivation Unlimited. The organization was created to help inspire people professionally and personally to make positive changes in their life.
Attendees had good reason to pay attention to the presentation given by Dr. Alan Kemper this past weekend as well. The Pointe University business professor helped people understand where organizational changes come into play with leadership and how to keep up continuous improvement with a business or group.
Wrapping up this year’s event was U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ned Linch, retired, who came to talk about the psychology of leadership. He specialized in sport and performance psychology in his education doctorate in his studies.
Additionally, Jared Stump who is the Chief Storyteller for Chick-fil-A of Rockmart acted as emcee for the event.
Those interested in learning more about PolkX can navigate now to polkx.com. This year’s event was sponsored by the Chick-fil-A of Rockmart and FOR Polk, and organized with the help of the Polk County Chamber of Commerce.