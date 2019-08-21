Those who still want to take part in a positive learning experience in leadership can come take part in an event on Saturday with several speakers involved, and even lunch provided.
The second annual PolkX Leadership Summit is coming up this Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and running through 2 p.m. As part of this year's event, high school and college students with their IDs will be able to get in free. They'll also have the option of purchasing lunch for $5.
Speakers this year include PolkX organizer and Chick-fil-A of Rockmart owner Zach Thomas, former Chick-fil-A owner and business coach with Peake Consulting Bing Oliver, Motivation Unlimited founder Steve Dennis, Pointe University Business Professor Dr. Alan Kemper and Lt. Col. Ned Linch (USAF - Retired.)
Additionally, Jared Stump who is the Chief Storyteller for Chick-fil-A of Rockmart will be acting as emcee for the event.
Tickets are $25 for Chamber members and $50 for non-chamber members.
Register online at polkx.com or by email to rfoley@polkgeorgia.com. Call the Chamber of Commerce at 678-883-9255 for more information as well.