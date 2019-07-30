As August comes to a close, an opportunity is coming up for Polk County to take part in learning more about how they can be more effective as a leader on the job or in their personal lives with the return of an event to the College and Career Academy campus in Cedartown.
The event is coming up on Saturday, August 24 and five speakers are set to take the stage from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cedartown High campus of the Polk County College and Career Academy. That's located at 167 Frank Lott Drive, Cedartown.
The second annual expo presented in partnership of the Polk County Chamber of Commerce, Chick-fil-A of Rockmart and For Polk brings organizer and Chick-fil-A of Rockmart owner Zach Thomas to the stage as one of the keynote speakers, alongside Bing Oliver, Lt. Col. Ned Linch, Ed.D (retired), Jared Stump and Dr. Alan Kemper.
"I'm excited to bring in new speakers with engaging topics that will inspire people to become a better version of themselves," Thomas said.
Linch, a former Air Force lieutenant colonel with a doctorate in sport and performance psychology. He is a decorated flyer who now works to help people find their individual "creativity, character strengths and interest to guide their path with intrinsic motivation" according to the PolkX website.
"He will demonstrate how to incorporate Coach John Wooden’s Pyramid of Success to lead, guide, and mentor others in any endeavor to achieve performance excellence," the site added of his coming keynote.
Oliver comes to the stage with "a background in art, music, education, creative thought and over 35 years’ experience in business, Bing enjoys the challenge of helping people see creative solutions to fix things that bug them. He loves to draw out potential and help others live up to their potential."
Like Thomas, Bing is a Chick-fil-A restaurant owner in Boone, N.C., and previously served as a "top performing Field Consultant and Franchisee with Chick-fil-A, where he had a reputation for innovation, creativity, team facilitation and great friendships."
He now is owner of Peake Coaching & Consulting and lives in Atlanta.
Stump comes to PolkX as a published author, speaker, and communications expert who is highly versed in copywriting, digital marketing and social media management. He also serves as the “Chief Story Teller” (social media director) for Chick-fil-A Rockmart and the Executive Director for Life Impact Ministries.
Kemper, the final speaker, holds degrees for Georgia Tech, Auburn and Georgia Fox Universities and comes to Polk County from LaGrange, where he is part of LEAD Workforce Consulting and a full-time as a business professor at Point University.
Registration is ongoing through the Chamber of Commerce's website and the cost of tickets includes lunch. Tickets are $25 for Chamber members and $50 for non-Chamber members.
Find out more at Polkx.com, or visit the Chamber website to purchase tickets ahead of the event.