Want to have a chance to network and learn about new business ideas and strategies? An event coming up this Saturday at the Cedartown campus of the Polk County College and Career Academy might be right up your alley.
the first ever POLKx event, styled around the idea of a TED (which stands for Technology, Entertainment and Design) conference. Now Polk is getting its own version of the event, just not specifically affiliated with TED’s organization.
“It’s not an official TEDx event,” Polk County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Blair Elrod said previously. “But it’s going to be like going to one.”
PolkX is set to feature as keynote speaker Andy Christiansen, an author, speaker and coach. The event will also feature Bing Oliver from Peake Coaching and Consulting; Chick-fil-A Rockmart Social Media director Jared Stump; organizational and human behavior specialist Thomas Earp and author Doug Grady, a TEDx speaker and creator of the program “40 Days of Focus.”
The POLKx Business Leadership Summit will start at 10 a.m. at the Cedartown campus of the College and Career Academy on Saturday. The event looks to wrap up by 2 p.m.
Along with speakers, POLKx will also feature a business-to-business expo, and workshops in several areas like social media and marketing.
Elrod said those who wish to participate in the exhibit area and connect with other business owners with products and services like web design, business cards, accounting and more can sign up by getting in touch at info@polkgeorgia.com. To have a booth in the expo is $5.
Admission is $5 for the general public, and Chamber members get in for free.
Pre-registration for POLKx can be found online at polkx.com, along with more information about the speakers and where to find several of their own books.
The Chamber, along with the Chick-fil-A of Rockmart and FOR Polk are sponsoring POLKx.