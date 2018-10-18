Bulldogs, Jackets take to road against region foes
A week off can give a football team a much needed rest after some tough games to regroup, or help a squad regroup and get into their rhythm as they get ready to face a big night on the road.
For the Rockmart Yellow Jackets, the former is true. Cedartown thus faces the latter proposition this week as both teams are back in action after Fall Break this Friday on the road in region matchups.
The Bulldogs have a long road trip all the way down to LaGrange once again as they face Troup County this Friday night, hoping to do what they came close to earlier in the season: toppling a top-ranked and undefeated Tigers squad.
It’ll be a tall task for Cedartown, who after their break following a 48-17 win over Central Carroll come into the Troup County game with some momentum on their side.
However Troup is hot off the heels of their own big win, toppling rival LaGrange last Friday in a 35-14 victory. They’ve also maintained a 295 to 99 scoring advantage through the first seven games of the season over their opponents.
Cedartown does have their own offensive prowess to go off of as well. The Bulldogs offense have put up 190 points so far this season in their seven games, but have three losses on their record.
Though those are close losses to rival Rockmart, a 21-20 loss to Cartersville and a 13-9 loss to Bremen on the record.
The 4-3 (2-1 Region 5-4A) Bulldogs thus have one big job to tackle when they face Troup County: keep their offense off the field.
Meanwhile, an undefeated Rockmart (7-0, 4-0 7-AA) travels up the road to face a Coosa team who has struggled thus far in 2018.
Where Rockmart has put up 310 points on offense compared to the 44 scored by opponents (including three shutouts on the year) make the Jackets not only a top team in the state, but one that thus far no one has been able to figure out how to stop.
The Jackets face a 2-5 Coosa team who are coming off their first two wins of the season (also in the region) against Armuchee and Dade County before they had a break last Friday as well.
In their past two games, the Eagles were able to score 51-29 over the Indians and 55-28 over the Wolverines, but fell earlier in the region schedule to Pepperell and Chattooga in closer games than what they faced in their non-region starters at the beginning of the season.
Current standings keep Rockmart in the driver’s seat of 7-AA through the rest of the season, with Pepperell in a solid second place with Chattooga, and Model and Coosa set to battle it out for in a third place tie as well at some point. Dade, Gordon Central and Armuchee round out the rest of the field as the final weeks begin to wind down in the regular season.
Meanwhile in Cedartown’s 5-4A region, Cartersville and Troup dominate while the Bulldogs sit in a solid third place ahead of Sandy Creek and Chapel Hill. Central and LaGrange round out the bottom of the standings as of press time.