Polk County 4-H’ers attended the 2019 Statewide 4-H Senior Conference or “Rock Eagle Prom" at Rock Eagle 4-H Center. They were joined by over 600 other 4-H’ers from all over the state.
The guest motivational speaker on Saturday, April 6 was Bob Mackey, CEO of North Central Georgia Boys and Girls Clubs and founder of MPowering Choices.
During the weekend of April 6 and 7, the event included over 28 exhibits including topics on Healthy Lifestyles, Financial Literacy, GA AG and Environment, Public Speaking, Preparing for Your Future, National Youth Summit on Healthy Living, the Arts, the Rural Exchange Program and several community service projects.
Also included was a share fair with eight colleges and universities represented, including: Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Fort Valley State University, Georgia College and State University, University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, University of Georgia College of Education, University of Georgia College of Family and Consumer Sciences, University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, and the University of West Georgia.
Other activities included a semi-formal/formal dance, an outdoor after-dance party including inflatable obstacles and slides, snacks, and a lot of fun.
This was the seventh year that Georgia 4-H held a prom for the Senior 4-H’ers and the event continues to grow annually.
Those who would like more information on 4-H locally can contact the Polk County Extension Office at 770-749-2142 or email at uge2233@uga.edu.