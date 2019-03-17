Awards for local senior and junior 4-H students in the Polk School District piled up for their trip to Eatonton for the annual Junior/Senior Northwest District Project Achievement.
PSD sent 18 students to competition this year among the 660 overall from 36 different counties across the northern section of Georgia.
Junior students (7th and 8th graders) and seniors (freshmen through seniors in high school) first compile a record book or portfolio of their work over the past year for the district project achievement, including community service and leadership, then prepare a demonstration or speech on a subject of their choice.
With a First Place finish, Grace Prince in the Textiles and Merchandising Category, will move on to State Competition that will be held in July.
Graduating Seniors were also recognized at a special banquet these were, Victoria Barrett, Nytie Govern, Alan Rocha and Prince.
Also competing from the county were:
♦ Anna Haney — 1st Place — Food Preservation and Safety-Rockmart Middle School
♦ Shawna Rocha — 1st Place — Crafts-Georgia Cyber Academy
♦ Minnes Smith — 1st Place-Food for Health & Sport — Rockmart Middle School
♦ Anna Prince — 2nd Place-Marine Science — Cedartown Middle School
♦ Edward McAlister — 2nd Place-Computer Technology — Rockmart Middle School
♦ Orion Adair — 2nd place in the Physical, Biological & Earth Sciences
♦ Toby Harcourt – 3rd place-Wildlife — Rockmart Middle School
♦ Robert Olds — 3rd Place in Engineering and Mechanics — Rockmart High School
♦ Nolan Ensley — 3rd Place in Wildlife & Marine Sciences — Rockmart High School
♦ Katelynn Borders -3rd place in Workforce Preparation Rockmart High School
♦ Victoria Barrett – 4th Place-Health — Georgia Cyber Academy
♦ Nytie Govern — 4th place — Environmental Science — Cedartown High School
♦ Alan Rocha — 4th place-Photography — Georgia Cyber Academy
♦ Sarah Adair — 5th place – History — Rockmart High School
♦ Savannah Harcourt — 5th place-Horse — Rockmart High School
♦ Dakota Peterson – 7th place-Arts & Crafts — Cedartown High School
♦ Joseph Croker — 8th place — Performing Arts Instrumental — Rockmart Middle School
For more information on this and upcoming activities please contact our local 4-H office at 770-749-2142 or email at uge2233@uga.edu. Upcoming events include Poultry Judging, Summer Camps and summer activities.