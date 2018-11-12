The Polk School District decided that conditions required they take precautions against some roads being difficult to travel in the morning and have delayed their opening time to 10 a.m.
"We have been in constant contact with public works, 911, and the Polk School District Transportation Department, and will continue to do so through the early morning hours," district officials stated in a message sent out late tonight.
The statement added the decision to delay opening campuses is based off weather and road conditions in an effort to keep students safe on their way to school.
"The delay will allow our buses to pick up students during daylight hours. Good road visibility will be necessary for drivers to determine whether the use of an alternate road on their route would be a safer option for our students when they encounter an excess of water on the road," the statement read.
Superintendent Laurie Atkins explained that parents should be aware that if their children take the bus to school in the mornings, they'll need to be out at the bus stop two hours after their usual pickup time. For instance, if the bus arrives at 7:10 a.m., students will need to be out at the stop instead at 9:10 a.m.
Atkins added that students will be let out of class for the day at the regular time.
The district's statement also cautions parents and students taken note that if conditions worsen, a decision will be made by 6 a.m. on whether to open schools at all. They'll be monitoring weather conditions overnight to make that determination. Look for updates from PSD directly on their Facebook page, Website, Reminds, and One Call Now phone system.
No break in the rain is expected in the overnight forecast according to meteorologists in the National Weather Service center in Peachtree City, chances of rain are expected to decrease from the early morning to late afternoon hours Tuesday heading into the night.
For now, a flood warning remains in effect for Polk County and the surrounding areas. Click here to see the latest radar from Weather.com.