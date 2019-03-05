The Polk County Republican Party held its 2019 County Convention on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Cherokee Golf and Country Club with 34 delegates in attendance to enjoy breakfast and fellowship.
Following that, local GOP members also held the Mass Prescient meetings and the 2019 County Convention.
Delegates and alternate delegates were elected to the 14th Congressional District Convention coming up in Dalton on Saturday April 12, and the State Convention being held in Savannah on May 18 and 19.
In addition to the election of delegates, the 2019 Polk County GOP Officers were also elected. Dr. Marc Wall will continue on in the post of chair after being re-elected for another term, along with a slate of officers that includes First Vice Chairman Marty Miller, Second Vice Chairman Ken Suffridge, Secretary Linda Hayes and Mike Davenport as Treasurer.
Keynote Speakers for this year's session were State Representative Trey Kelly (R-Cedartown) and State Senator Bill Heath (R-Bremen.) Also in attendance as observers were representatives from the 14th Congressional District, and Chairman of the Harrelson County GOP.