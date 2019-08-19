Think you know how each team is going to do from week to week? Got a good system going for deciding a favorite in a game? Then it just might be time to put that talent to some good use.
Polk’s Pigskin Picks contest is kicking off and those who want to participate better head now to PolkPigskinPicks.com to take part and have a chance at entering prizes weekly, and to have your name entered for a grand prize drawing at the end of the season.
The first week’s slate of games are already posted, and there’s still time to get online and participate before kick-off of the opening week of high school football coming up.
Games include the big contest between Rockmart and Cedartown on Friday, plus Pepperell at Darlington, Coosa at Trion, Marietta at Rome and Calhoun at Ridgeland in the Corky Kell Classic, Haralson County at Gordon Central, Armuchee at Murray County, LaFayette at Model, LaGrange at Heard County, Chattooga at Wesleyan and Bremen at Rabun County. An early match-up this coming Saturday in College football featuring Miami against Florida is also on the list.
The opening week tie-breaker will be the score for the Rockmart at Cedartown game.
The contest this year is being sponsored by Silver Comet Furniture, Mary Miller State Farm Insurance in Rockmart and Stacie Baines, the Clerk of the Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court in Polk County. Our three sponsor pickers are being joined by our Advertising Representative Samantha Houston and WGAA Radio’s Andrew Carter.
Keep up with the contest by visiting PolkPigskinPicks.com on a weekly basis to make picks ahead of the weekend’s contests, and visit our Facebook page and read here to find out about each week’s winners locally and more about prizes being given away on a week-to-week basis. Turn to Page B2 on a weekly basis to find the picks.