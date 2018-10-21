The National League of Junior Cotillions, Polk County Chapter, has announced the names of parents who will be participants in the 2018-2019 season.
Serving as advisors are Mr. and Mrs. Joey Arnold, Mr. and Mrs. Ben Ball, Mr. and Mrs. Clint Jones, Mr. and Mrs. Tony Lundy, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Robinson, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Roper, Mr. and Mrs. Carson Tanner, and Mr. and Mrs. Todd Tillery. Chaperones will be Allison Privett, Tisha Rittenhouse, Stephanie Casey, Amanda Gravett, Amber Ramsey, and Heather Pomponi.
Serving as advisors for the High School Cotillion program are Mr. and Mrs. Richard Allred, Mr. and Mrs. Jason Bentley, Mr. and Mrs. Britt Brumby, Mr. and Mrs. Chris Culver, Mr. and Mrs. Scott Hendrix, Mr. and Mrs. Greg McElwee, Mr. and Mrs. Chris Reaves, and Mr. and Mrs. Danny Sides. Chaperones will be Katie Thomas, Tisha Rittenhouse, Heather Lance, Stacey Hillis, Heather Pomponi, and Yvonne Lee.
Thomas J. Ruff II, director of the local Junior Cotillion, said that “family involvement is an integral part of our program, so we are delighted to have these parents taking part.”
The National League of Junior Cotillions is an etiquette and social dance training program that involves thousands of students nationwide.
For information regarding the program, please contact the local chapter at thomas.ruff@nljc.com.