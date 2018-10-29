The Polk County Community MLK Choir is asking all races, all cultures and all churches come together to make up this community choir.
Organizers from the Polk County Community MLK Choir needs a head count from each church choir who are planning to sing by Thursday, November 1.
The Community MLK Choir will have rehearsal on Monday, Nov. 5, at Young's Groves Baptist Church in Cedartown beginning at 6 p.m.
Young's Grove Baptist Church is located at 2255 Antioch Rd in Cedartown.
For more information please contact Pastor Joy Fredrick 770-713-5440 or Courtney Ripoll at 770-689-7838.