The polls are closed in Polk County, and now it's down to getting the ballot count completed and verified off of voting machines at the Board of Elections office, which will determine three seats locally for upcoming new terms, since whoever wins today's primary on the Republican ticket in these seats won't face any competition in the November midterm.
Those include a District 1 Polk County Commission race, and two school board races. Though whoever wins today will still have to wait until after the November vote to take their seats at the start of 2019.
One election will still be contested in November locally, as Commission Chair and District 2 board member Jennifer Hulsey will face a democratic challenger in Ricky Clark. Neither one faced a primary opponent.
Tonight's results should determine the race between Jose Iglesias and Gary Martin for the District 1 commission seat, an open contest between Robert Furr and Britt Madden Jr. for the District 1 school board seat, and whether incumbent Grady McCrickard will keep his seat or if it will go to challenger Vicki Mayes.
Additionally, primary results also include the statewide races for this election cycle, including Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, State School Superintendent, Secretary of Agriculture and many more.
Here's a breakdown so far of the tallies for candidates for all the precincts in Polk County for local races:
In the District 1 County Commission GOP Primary:
Jose Iglesias (I): 866
Gary Martin: 1732
In the District 1 Polk County Board of Education GOP Primary:
Robert Furr: 121
Britt Madden Jr.: 219
In the District 4 Polk County Board of Education GOP Primary:
Grady McCrickard: 211
Vicki Mayes: 219
Find full election results here.