The Polk County Police Department seeks the public's help in tracking down a suspect accused in an armed robbery early Tuesday morning, and have provided additional information.
Brandon Earl Preston, 22, is being sought as the lone suspect in the armed robbery of the Cowboy's gas station on Highway 278 in the Fish Creek area on Tuesday, Dec. 10 around 1 a.m.
Police reported that Preston is alleged to have taken all the cash in the store after entering with a sawed off shotgun. He is believed to be driving a beige 2004 GMC Yukon XL, with Georgia tag number RRL0586.
He is facing charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Preston is five-foot-nine white male that weighs 200 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Preston's whereabouts should immediately call 911, the Polk County Police at 770-748-7331, or Sgt. Jordan Raybun at 678-373-9179.