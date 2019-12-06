No one was injured and three people were taken into custody by the Polk County Police Department following a brief investigation into a shooting incident near Rockmart today.
Around 8:21 a.m., Polk County Police, Polk County Sheriff's deputies and Rockmart Police officers responded to a shots fired call at 33 Main Line Road outside of Rockmart off Morgan Valley Road.
When officers and deputies arrived on the scene, they took three people into custody and began sorting out the situation. When Polk County Police investigators arrived, Detective Caleb Bowman said they sorted out the details of the shooting and found the whole affair to be over a neighbors dispute.
The only thing shot in the incident was a vehicle parked in the driveway of the Main Line Road home, Bowman said.
Arrested in the incident were 20-year-old Cole Mitchell Brock of Rockmart, who was taken to the Polk County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, discharging a firearm within 50 yards of a public roadway, false statements and writings, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of law enforcement.
Alec Brogdon, 19, of Rockmart was arrested for disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and Taylor Thompson, 25, of Rockmart arrested for an outstanding warrant on the scene as well.
The Polk County Police offered their thanks to the Rockmart Police and the Polk County Sheriff's Office for their aid in the incident, Bowman said.