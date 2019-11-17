The final days of the Polk Pigskin Picks contest are coming up, and entering the home stretch the tallies are getting close.
For now though, one winner gets to enjoy a gift basket for their Week 12 picks. Congratulations goes out to Donnie Smith of Cedartown, who squeaked out a top spot in the picks contest in recent days getting closest to the tie-breaking score for the Rockmart-Model game.
Smith stopped by the Standard Journal last week to pick up a gift basket including shampoo from Gary Martin of Martin's Styling Center, a gift card from Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, $5 gift card from Chick-N-Scratch Bakery, a lavender-scented travel pillow from Silver Comet Furniture, a travel cup from Stacie Baines, a $50 gift card from Mary Miller State Farm Insurance, $10 gift card from Kroger and an umbrella from the Polk County Standard Journal.
He and other players have one more chance in Week 14 to enjoy one of the final gift baskets of the season, and then a grand prize coming soon.
The competition for that grand prize is tight. As of press time with Week 13 picks still left to be determined, user kenmax had a one point lead with 272, just ahead of spider in second place with 271. A two-way tie for third place holds with users goat and WCH19 having 267 points in the contest respectively. nldeems sits in fifth place with 266 points and tied also with rdnk.
Head over to Polkpigskinpicks.com to learn more about how to participate in the final week's picks, check out the current leaderboard and more in this year's contest.