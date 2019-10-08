The Polk Pigskin Picks contest moves past the midway point, and the Week 7 winner kept the prize in Rockmart once again.
Congratulations go out to Amanda Hill, who got the most points during this past weekend's full lineup of football. She came to claim her prize package including shampoo provided by Gary Martin of Martin's Styling Center, a gift card from Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, a $5 gift card from Chick-N-Scratch Bakery, a lavender-scented pillow from Silver Comet Furniture, a travel cup provided by Polk County Superior Court Clerk Stacie Baines, a $50 gift card from Mary Miller State Farm Insurance Agency, a free night for one pet in the luxury pet hotel from Precious Paws, 25% off custom framing from Kiela's Photo Lab in Cedartown, a $10 gift card from Kroger, and an umbrella from the Polk County Standard Journal.
Now into Week 8, the picks for our participants to choose between include Adairsville vs. Calhoun, Hiram vs. Cass, Cartersville vs. LaGrange, Rome vs. East Paulding Georgia Tech vs. Duke, Florida vs. LSU, South Carolina vs. Georgia, Alabama vs. Texas A&M, Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Illinois, Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers and our tie-breaker game for the week to choose a score on, Cedartown vs. Central-Carroll.
Picks can be made by registering for free on Polkpigskinpicks.com before Friday afternoon. Find our weekly pickers choices on Page B2 of this week's edition of the Standard Journal.
This week’s gifts for the Polk Pigskin Picks contest includes shampoo from Gary Martin of Martin’s Styling Center, a gift card from Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, $5 gift card from Chick-N-Scratch Bakery, a lavender-scented travel pillow from Silver Comet Furniture, a travel cup from Stacie Baines, a $50 gift card from Mary Miller State Farm Insurance, a game board set from McBrayer Furniture, $10 gift card from Kroger and an umbrella from the Polk County Standard Journal.