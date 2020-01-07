A Polk County Police Officer who caught a burglar in the act was struck by a train during a foot chase and was being transported to Rome for further treatment.
Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd reported that Officer Andy Anderson was not critically wounded, but was serious enough to require medical attention at Redmond Regional Medical Center.
Anderson had caught a burglar in the act and pursued a white male on foot down the tracks in the College Street area when he was struck by the train.
Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner said a female suspect was already in custody, and officers are currently seeking the white male wearing a neck brace who escaped pursuit on a bicycle.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to immediately report it to 911.
Van Wert Elementary School, close by to the incident, was briefly placed on a lock down for less than an hour as a precautionary measure since officers were searching for the suspect in the area.