An officer who has to count his service will soon be retiring and getting to spend his time on the couch instead of sniffing out bad guys.
Polk County Police Department K-9 officer Titan will soon be trading in his leash and protective vest for a bone and a comfy spot in the sun as Chief Kenny Dodd seeks to replace him with a new pup and handler.
Dodd explained that current handler Officer Jordan Raybun will soon be promoted to the role of detective within the Criminal Investigation Division, and give up his role as the County’s K-9 handler.
“Because Titan is already around the age where it is recommended that we retire our dogs, I feel like it is pointless to put him with a different handler,” Dodd said. “We’d like to go ahead and retire Titan, and select a new dog and handler.”
Dodd said that 8-year-old Titan — who in human years would be about 55 in human years, or about the age an officer in the department would seek to retire after decades of service.
Since Raybun is moving on to being an investigator, and it is unwise to send a police-trained K-9 out into the public without the handler he knows, Dodd sought permission from the county to let Titan spend his years of retirement that he can enjoy with his current master.
“Jordan wants to take the dog home with him,” Dodd said.
Already there’s plenty of interest to take up Raybun’s spot, Dodd said. He’s already gotten requests from four different officers for the open position of a new handler.
Titan and his equipment was purchased in year’s past with drug seizure funds, and Dodd plans to do the same when the county brings in a new K-9 officer to join the ranks.
Since Titan is owned and insured as an asset of the county, they’ll have to surplus him with a full board vote and then agree to sell the soon to retire officer from the ranks by selling him to Raybun for a reasonably low cost.