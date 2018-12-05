Polk Medical Center was named a Top Rural Hospital by The Leapfrog Group, which recognized the hospital’s accomplishments in patient safety and quality care.
Announced on Tuesday, Dec. 4, the award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive from Leapfrog, an independent hospital watchdog organization.
“Polk Medical Center’s designation as a Top Hospital by Leapfrog acknowledges our organization’s commitment to providing high quality health care for everyone in Polk County,” said Matt Gorman, Vice Presi-dent of Corporate and Network Services for Floyd. “Our team of highly skilled professionals is dedicated to the patients we serve and I’m ex-tremely proud of their accomplishments.”
Among thousands of hospitals in the country, Polk Medical Center re-ceived a Top Rural Hospital distinction, recognized nationally alongside:
♦ 13 Top Children’s Hospitals
♦ 35 Top General Hospitals
♦ 17 Top Rural Hospitals
♦ 53 Top Teaching Hospitals
“Our goal is to provide the highest level of care for those who put their trust in us every day,” said Tifani Kinard, Polk Medical Center Adminis-trator. “Leapfrog’s recognition is evidence that we have been successful in reaching that objective.
Performance across many areas of hospital care is considered in estab-lishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, mater-nity care and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.