More good news for Polk County's economic outlook as the Department of Labor reports that local unemployment continues to fall based on figures released in previous months at the start of the year.
In a press release, Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said today that Polk County’s unemployment rate decreased in February.
“These early numbers look very solid,” Butler said. “We are seeing communities add workers and grow their labor force. It’s looking like we can expect a very productive year in terms of job creation and hiring.”
The unemployment rate for January went up by 0.8 percentage points but went down in February by 0.4 percentage points, settling at 4.5 percent. A year ago, the rate was 4.8 percent.
The labor force in Polk County went up by 131 in January but went down by 90 in February, bringing the total to 18,430. The number has shrunk by 340 when compared to the same month a year ago.
Polk County lost 25 employed residents in January and an additional one in February, bringing the total to 17,607. The number is down 266 for the year, or about 20 per month.
Claims for unemployment insurance were up by 215 percent in January but went down by about 66 percent in February. They were down by about 13 percent when compared to the same month a year ago.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 84 active job postings in metro Polk County for February.
Polk was in line with surrounding counties on the unemployment rate posted for the start of the year. Bartow County stood at 3.7 percent in February for initial claims and 4.4 percent adjusted for January. Floyd County dropped a whole percentage point from January to February, going from an adjusted 5.4 percent to an un-adjusted 4.4 percent between the two months. Gordon County stood at 4.1 percent for February compared to 4.3 percent in January, and Haralson County was down to 3.8 percent in the second month of the year, compared to 4.2 percent to open the year.
Paulding's rate was the lowest among Polk County's neighbors, down to 3.4 percent for February from a 3.9 percent unemployment rate that was adjusted for January.