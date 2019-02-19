The National League of Junior Cotillions, Polk County Chapter, is pleased to announce that Carley Anne Casey, Gatlin Phillips, and Rachel Tanner were the Chapter’s winners of the “What Junior Cotillion Means to Me” essay contest.
Thomas J. Ruff II, director of the local NLJC program said that “these students have shown an understanding of what the National League of Junior Cotillions strives to instill: To act and learn to treat others with honor, dignity and respect for better relationships with our family and friends, and to learn and practice ballroom dancing.”
The National League of Junior Cotillions is an etiquette and social dance training program that involves thousands of students nationwide.