The Polk County commission once again honored their best and brightest with the Employee of the Month and longevity awards handed out to those with hire date anniversaries, and April’s top employee.
Congratulations go out to Brenda Stanfield, who was awarded as April 2018’s employee of the month. Stanfield is an employee in the Superior Court Clerk’s Office. Additionally, the county’s administration showed their appreciation for their work with the county with the longevity awards.
This month’s employees honored included Scott Williams was awarded after serving 10 years, Jessica Waddell was awarded for her five years of work, Charles Vainrib took home an award for 10 years of service, Sheena Presley received an award for her 10 years of work, Karen Kinsella was awarded for 10 years of service, and Greg Williams took home an award for 30 years of service.
SJ Correspondent Sean Williams contributed to this report.