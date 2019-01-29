The snow hasn't started yet in Polk County, but people are waking up to a soggy start to the day as winter weather is expected to begin as temperatures are dropping fast.
Schools are closed for the day, and many offices have delayed their opening locally until mid-morning and afternoon. Here's a list:
- The City of Rockmart will open at 10 a.m.
- Harbin Clinic's office in Cedartown will open at 10 a.m.
- Polk County administrative and court offices will open at 11 a.m.
- The City of Cedartown's offices will open at 12 p.m. The Cedartown Library will also open at noon.
- Polk School District classrooms are closed for the day.
- Georgia Northwestern Technical College's Rockmart campus is closed for the day.
- The Georgia Department of Public Health's office in Cedartown is closed for the day.
Check back for weather updates as they become available.