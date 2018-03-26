A group of area GOP members worked together in past weeks to make sure they stay on message and understand the process of running for office, how the ballots are counted and more during a recent training session for the 14th congressional district.
The session saw 42 people come together in Dalton in recent weeks to take part in a training session for candidates, campaign workers, and County parties hosted by the 14th Congressional District Republican Party, which includes Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Harralson, Murray, Paulding, a portion of Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties.
The session, “Training for candidates, campaigns workers and County parties" covered all aspects of running a campaign for elected office.
Many do’s and don'ts of running a campaign were covered head to toe, front to back, from the initial qualifying form, through a successful campaign.
Along with all the reports required by a candidate, or elected official during and after their race, as required by the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Committee.
Formerly known as the State Ethics Commission, it collects campaign contribution disclosure reports. The Commission serves candidates and elected official for state and local governments, advises and educates the public on aspects of the Campaign Finance Act, and investigates potential campaign finance violations.
Acting as Moderator was Assistant Treasure for the 14th GOP, Doug Grammer. Providing the training were four (4) seasoned professionals, provided their expertise for participants.
Opening the session was Carmen Foskey, current Executive Director of the Georgia Republican Party. She was a former field representatives for Perdue for Senate, former campaign manager for Rep. Doug Collins and Mayor Eddie Deloach.
The second presenter was Mark Rountree, president of the political consulting and polling firm Landmark Communications.
Landmark is Georgia’s most experienced political firm, with over 1500 elections and 25 years experience. Campaigns and Elections magazine has recognized Mark as one of Georgia’s five “Top Influencers.”
Mark and Landmark are regularly quoted and sourced in state and national media including the ALC, Channel 2 News, Washington Post. Real Clear Politics, Associated Press and The New York Times.
The next presenter, Jason Shepherd, Attorney, is the Assistant Professor of Political Science at Kennesaw State University, Oxford, England graduate, and currently Chairman of the Cobb County Republican Party.
A former Political Aide to House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Shepherd has more than 24 years experience in Georgia politics.
Closing the session was Joel Natt, CISSP, CRISC CTGA: Joel is a Global Information Security Consultant, Republican Member of the Forsyth County Board of Elections, GAGOP State Committee Member, 1st Vice Chair of the 7th Congressional District.
After moving fro Florida, Joel now has 10 years experience in Georgia politics, with over 25 years political experience. The attendees, during the six (6) hours of training were exposed to a plethora of useful and timely information.
Among the 42 attendees were 11 candidates for office. A few of the candidates were from other Congressional Districts.
Members of the Polk County Republican Party who took part were Chairman Marc Wall, Rick Crawford, Treasurer of the 14th Congressional District, Ken Suffridge, Aragon Precinct Chairman, Communications Director, and Polk County Commissioner Jose Iglesias.