- A new study at Princeton University looks at housing insecurity around the country.
Evictions are below the state average in Polk County according to the latest data reported by a national study on the problem.
The findings are part of a recently released report by Princeton University’s Eviction Lab, which collected data from 2000 to 2016 on cities and counties around the country. The lab is an outgrowth of founder Matthew Desmond’s book “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City,” which won a Pulitzer Prize last year. Desmond’s premise is that housing insecurity is an important element to address because it affects economic mobility and a community’s health and vitality.
“Eviction functions as a cause, not just a condition of poverty,” he says on the team’s interactive website, evictionlab.org.
An eviction — not to be confused with foreclosure — is when a landlord kicks a tenant out of the property they’re leasing. The process in Floyd County is handled through Magistrate Court and can result in forcible removal of a family, including their belongings.
Polk County had 220 evictions, 0.60 a day, for a rate of 3.88 percent — lower than the state average. There were 718 court filings, equal to 12.67 percent. Rentals accounted for 32.75 percent of the county’s housing.
Around the region, rates varied. One of the highest is in Floyd County, which the report states saw 1,100 evictions in 2016 resulted in a rate of 7.55 percent, compared with an average of 4.71 percent statewide and just over 2 percent nationally.
The eviction filing rate in Floyd was even higher, at 15.96 percent, with landlords giving notice 2,327 times. Nearly 40 percent of the homes in the county were occupied by renters.
Eviction and filing rates are calculated by dividing the number of evictions or court filings by the number of rental units. Bartow County had 681 evictions, averaging 1.86 a day, for an eviction rate of 5.41 percent. There were 1,672 filings, a rate of 13.29 percent. Just under 35 percent of the county’s homes were rentals. Gordon County had 332 evictions, 0.91 a day, equal to a rate of 4.58 percent. Landlords filed 798 notices, a rate of 11.02 percent. About 34.5 percent of the homes in Gordon were renter-occupied. Chattooga County had 108 evictions, averaging 0.30 a day, for a rate of 3.46 percent. Landlords filed just 198 notices, a rate of 6.34 percent. The study showed 33.69 percent of Chattooga’s housing was rental stock.
Most evictions come about because the tenants don’t pay their rent and, while some choose not to, others just can’t afford to.
David Doss of Harvey-Given Co. in Rome has been in the leasing business for over 40 years. He said he does few evictions because he screens his tenants rigorously, but he’s aware of the problem.
There’s a shortage of affordable housing, he said, and that’s due to a combination of growth factors. “The problem specific to Floyd County ... we basically had the same number of jobs in August 2017 that we had in August 1993,” Doss said. “Population growth is what drives the housing market, so when you have zero job growth and almost zero population growth, it leads to the next number, which is median income.”
“Median” is the number that falls in the middle, with half the households earning more and half earning less. It provides a clearer picture of people’s lives than an “average,” which is calculated by adding all the income in the county and dividing by the number of households.
Doss said the median household income in the city of Rome increased by just 9.24 percent since 2000, he said, while rising 16.28 percent for the state and 27.63 percent for the nation. It’s the same story with population: Rome’s grew by 3.2 percent compared to 24.7 percent in Cartersville and 48.47 percent in Calhoun. “But land costs are rising,” Doss said. “You can’t build new units today that the average wage earner can afford. And the old ones — you have inflation. The cost of maintenance, taxes, etc. continues to rise while wages stay stagnant.”
Floyd County had the highest rent burden, 30.6 percent, compared to surrounding counties, according to the Eviction Lab study. That’s the percentage of household income needed to pay for housing. Median income was at $41,549 while median rent was $674 and the median property value was $117,100. Gordon County’s rent burden was 29.4 percent. Median income was $41,612; rent, $654; and property value, $113,000. Polk County residents, on average, paid 28.9 percent of their income for housing. Median income was at $37,853; rent, $670; and property value, $102,600. Chattooga County had an average rent burden of 28.9 percent. Median household income, at $32,913; rent, at $584; and property value, at $63,900, were the lowest in the area. Bartow County had the lowest rent burden, 27.7 percent, and the highest rent. Median income was at $48,893; rent, $822; and property value, $123,800.
Factors such as the number of available rental properties compared to the number of potential renters also can affect a landlord’s willingness to file for evictions. However, Doss’ assessment mirrors what the Eviction Lab is finding around the country.
“Incomes for Americans of modest means have flatlined while housing costs have soared,” Desmond wrote in a blog on the site. He also added another caution, gleaned from the American Housing Survey: Just one in four families eligible for housing assistance receive help.