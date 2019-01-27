Polk County's Emergency Management Agency is asking residents to keep advised of the forecast in the coming days with the threat of winter weather right around the corner.
The EMA and Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page posted on Saturday and again this morning that right now it's just the potential threat for snow accumulation on Tuesday, but one that local residents should be aware of going forward.
National Weather Service forecasts call for snow as a cold front pushes in on Tuesday, starting with rain showers and then developing into snow throughout the day, and temperatures dropping well below freezing during the overnight hours.
"Black ice will be possible even in areas with little or no snow," the NWS reported.
Though keep in mind uncertainty remains in the forecast, per the officials in Peachtree City.
Officials do ask people to keep aware of the forecast in the days ahead. Check back for any additional news on date changes and closings if they happen.