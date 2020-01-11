Polk County will remain under a tornado watch this afternoon and through the evening hours as severe storms get closer to the area, according to alerts posted by the National Weather Service.
All of Northwest Georgia and portions of the metro Atlanta area and more join Polk County in the watch, which has already killed several people across the south and spawned tornadoes in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama thus far.
Polk also remains under a wind advisory through 10 p.m., with gusts as high as 35 mph currently.
