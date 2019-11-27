Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Polk County tied in October its lowest unemployment rate ever.
At the same time, labor force and employed residents increased in October, preliminary numbers show.
“October was a great month for Georgia and our local communities,” Butler said. “We continued to create jobs and people gained employment – often at record numbers.”
Nationally, the unemployment rate climbed in October to 3.6 percent, an increase of 0.1 percentage points. The nation also grew to its labor force by 325,000, increased employment by 241,000 and added more 125,000 jobs.
Georgia’s unemployment rate, meanwhile, fell in October by 0.1 percentage points to 3.4 percent. That tied Georgia’s all-time low set in December of 2000.
In Polk County, the unemployment rate remained unchanged in October, staying at a record-low 3.1 percent. A year ago, the rate was 4 percent.
The labor force in Polk County increased by 11 in October, bringing the total to 18,372. The number has decreased by 38 when compared to the same month a year ago.
Polk County added five employed residents in October, bringing the total to 17,797. The number is up 125 for the year.
Claims for unemployment insurance were down by about 21 percent in October. They were down by 20 percent when compared to the same month a year ago.