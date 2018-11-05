Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Polk County’s unemployment rate for September was the lowest ever recorded for the area.
At the same time, Polk saw its number of employed residents climb and unemployment claims fall. The labor force fell slightly in September. All critical indicators were positive for the year.
“It’s exciting to see so many of our communities across the state doing so well,” Butler said. “We continue to add jobs and see the unemployment rate fall. Even better, people are getting hired - often at record levels.”
The unemployment rate for September, at 3.4 percent, was down .6 percent over the previous month. A year ago the rate was 4.8 percent.
The labor force in Polk County slipped by seven in September to reach 18,688. That number is up by 48 over the past year, an average monthly gain of four.
Polk County gained 94 employed residents in September, pushing the total to 18,044. The number is up 299 for the year, or about 25 per month.
Claims for unemployment insurance fell by 17 percent in September. They were down by 30 percent when compared to the same month a year ago.