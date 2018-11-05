Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.