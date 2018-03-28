- The finance committee is looking at fees to generate more revenue in Polk coffers for government operations.
It is a common problem in governments at all level. Whether it be the City of Cedartown or the Federal government, they all face the same woes: how to provide benefits and help grow prosperity locally without spending too much taxpayer money. Or in the case locally, how to do that without having to raise taxes at all?
A tool county officials have to provide additional funds needed for a variety of projects without having to always dip into the county’s landfill fund is raising the amount individuals pay in fees and fines for various items under their purview. That’s a job being undertaken by Commissioner Jose Iglesias, who called upon his fellow commissioners Hal Floyd and Scotty Tillery to help facilitate a longer conversation with the full board on how to increase the amount of revenue coming into the county annually.
The goal in mind is to figure out how they might bring about an increase in both services, maintenance projects and solving employee issues without having to continuously look toward taking a chunk of the more than $1 million provided annually from payments from Waste Industries to the county for the right to operate the Grady Road Landfill, or relying on a millage rate increase on property taxes.
Iglesias said he is working to put together a master list of fees in the county and look at surrounding counties and what they charge comparably to see if fees are in line with the area average. Additionally, he is also seeking to work on ordinance changes giving power for county department heads and County Manager Matt Denton
The list is part of an effort Iglesias discussed during the county’s latest finance committee meeting ahead of the April 2 and 3 board work session and regular meeting, in which several requests for spending will be up for vote. Iglesias told commissioners that month after month, he keeps getting requests for spending and wants to hear news of additional funds to cover the costs being proposed.
Floyd joined in that line of thinking as well during conversations over a possible plan to fund retirement benefits locally for constitutional officers like Sheriff Johnny Moats, Tax Commissioner Kathy Cole, or Probate Judge Linda Smith as examples.
“For what its worth, I think back on our retreat in February, and I wish we’d spent more time on revenue,” Floyd said. “For me, I’d classify us in a pickle in terms of revenue, and I know that things come up and things come up, and the nickels and dimes add up.”
County finances are balanced annually, and this year required a budget amendment and addition of just a little more than $600,000 from the landfill account to provide for expenses that were finalized and part of the 2018 fiscal year budget, like equipment purchase for the new 911 operations center and funding part of the cost of the new Public Works facility.
Finance director Muriel Dulaney told committee members during a follow-up conversation from the March commission meeting the budget amendments totaled $1,027,526 so this year, but much of that was moving funds around in the budget to correct categories.
An additional budget amendment will be required to move around funds received that weren’t expected, such as insurance payouts from several vehicle wrecks through the second half of 2017 and early part of 2018.
It’ll also require the county commissioners to decide how they plan to fund a 75 cent increase approved by the board as a start to fixing pay issues across departments approved earlier this month.
That money goes into the line items of each county department or agency when amendments are applied, balancing the budget. What concerns Floyd and Iglesias is the amount of money being drawn out annually from the landfill account in past years to cover the costs; so much so that Floyd said that he was thankful the money was there for the administration to rely on to cover increasing costs of doing business.
“I would like to be in a position to do everything, i really would. But at some point in time you have to make hard decisions about where you’re at financially,” Floyd said. “I think we’re in a boat, there’s water in the boat, and we’re bailing.”
Iglesias’ initial idea is fee increases in several areas, and making sure those fees are being collected to cover what all see as a growing problem: many requests commissioners want to help fulfill from all areas of the county, but not enough cash to do it all. He also called on the county administration to work harder — or even dedicate an employee to the task — of finding new grant money on the state and local level to help make up for less revenue coming into county coffers.
Denton said officials do a lot to ensure they are getting help to cover the bills in any way they can, and pointed to recent additional Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant money for Cherokee Road, money set aside for the runway extension at Cornelius Moore Field and much more as examples of how they use grants for special cases to help cover special requests.
Annual help comes too from state and federal sources to fund county initiatives and positions as well. For instance, whenever a police officer needs a new bullet proof vest, those are covered automatically in safety grants on the federal level.
Polk County Public Safety Director Randy Lacey’s annual salary requirements are also another example Denton cited as funding provided by grants that help the county as well.
But Iglesias’ point was not that grants aren’t being sought, but that more are out there the county can utilize, and pressed again on fees for services, licenses and courts that could be higher.
“There is a lot we should be able to add for services and fees, or that don’t charge fees for services we are doing now for free,” he said.
He said a way county residents can already help the county without actually paying more than some time on the phone is ensuring that when they pay 911 fees on their cell phone bills, that money is actually going to Polk County.
“All you have to do is look at your bill, and it will tell you where your 911 service fee is going,” he said. “Many people don’t know it, but that fee doesn’t always go to Polk County, even if your area code is local.”
Where necessary, commissioners believe that fee increases or establishing a cost for services that have previously been free might be necessary but is better than the alternative: raising taxes on all.
Once the work is done to create a master list, Iglesias wants to bring that list to the ordinance review committee to potentially have it turned into language that can be turned into a new ordinance that can then be amended when necessary to increase or decrease as necessary.
The ultimate goal in Iglesias’ mind is to be competitive in the area with other counties to be able to potentially use it as a way to attract new businesses and residents alike in Polk County, but not so low that collection costs more than it is worth to have the fees in place.
Tillery said that no matter what direction the county takes whether they look at fees or getting grants, commissioners need to take a real hard look at what they hope to accomplish in the years to come, since every plan will come attached with it a short and long term cost.
“Until commissioners sit down and say this is what we want to do for the next 10 years, and everyone gets on a narrow focused lane, we’ll have knee jerk reactions to every problem,” Tillery said. “If I had this problem in a private business I’d be busted.”