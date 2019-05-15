The Polk County Public Safety Committee is meeting Thursday, May 16 to discuss everything from active shooter protocols to public safety vehicle accidents, and those interested in spectating can visit 144 West Ave, Cedartown beginning at 4 p.m.
Michael McGee, Chief of the Polk School District Police, will be present to deliver the delegation on the district's active shooter plans. The county has been working to ensure local officers are both knowledgeable and capable of acting out their plans, and this will be another step towards that goal.
There is no new business, but the committee will be addressing numerous returning items such as courthouse security improvements, the Sheriff's Auxiliary Deputy Program, the “Polk County Citizen of the Year” form, and hearing the vehicle purchase justification for the Sheriff's Department and the Polk County Police.
Discussion of the standalone 911 Communications Committee is also returning, and while progress is being made to fix up local radio towers, there's still much work to be done. The committee could serve as a specialized way for the issue to get attention even when the public safety committee has its hands full with other matters.
General reports from the 911 department, animal control, the committee members, and others will be held at the end of the meeting.