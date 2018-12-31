The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at http://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from November 30, 2018, through December 28, 2018.
Dec. 3- Soli's- 115 S. Marble, St., Rockmart- 100
Dec. 3- Timbo's Smokehouse- 125 E. Sewell Rd., Aragon- 100
Dec. 4- Wendy's- 1911 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart- 84
Dec. 5- Waffle House- 1401 N. Piedmont, Ave., Rockmart- 93
Dec. 5- Pizza Depot- 406 N. Piedmont, Ave., Rockmart- 90
Dec. 6- Polk County Nutrition Center- 605 Lynton Dr., Cedartown- 100
Dec. 7- Rockmart Health, LLC- 528 Hunter St., Rockmart- 100
Dec. 11- Johnny's New York Style Pizza- 1735 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart- 96
Dec. 12- Dairy Queen- 123 S. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart- 98
Dec. 12- KFC/Taco Bell- 130 Felton Dr., Rockmart- 95
Dec. 18- Zorba's- 805 N. Main St., Cedartown- 100
Dec. 27- Cherokee Country Club- 150 Club Dr., Cedartown- 91
Dec. 27- R & R Catering- 1194 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown- 100