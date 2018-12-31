Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.