The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at http://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from June 20, 2018 through Aug. 24, 2018.
July 20- The Avenue- 1229 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown- 91
July 23- Huddle House- 115 East Avenue, Cedartown- 82
July 24- Fun Wheels Skating Center- 2271 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown- 96
July 26- Tequila Restaurant- 1703 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart- 90
July 27- Nana's Place- 414 E. Gibson St., Cedartown- 100
Aug. 7- Barn Belly Burgers- 2536 Rome Highway, Aragon- 100
Aug. 13- Vickie's Country Kitchen- 884 Judkin's Mill Rd., Cedartown- 96
Aug. 14- Jefferson's- 754 Cartersville Highway, Rockmart- 95
Aug. 14- Knucklehead Cafe- 217 West Elm St., Rockmart- 100
Aug. 15- Meadow Lakes Golf Course- 383 Adams Rd., Cedartown- 97