The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at http://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from April 26 through May 31, 2018.
May 2- Hometown Pizza- 245 W. Elm St., Rockmart- 94
May 3- Bojangle's- 999 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart- 83
May 16- Wendy's- 1911 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart- 88
May 17- House of China- 636 Piedmont Ave., Rockmart- 82
May 17- JNC Hospitality LLC- 925 N. Main St., Cedartown- 100
May 18- Pirkle's Deli- 306 Main St., Cedartown- 100
May 21- McDonald's- 1060 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart- 80
May 22- Waffle House- 1401 N. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart- 87
May 23- Pizza Depot- 406 N. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart- 90
May 24- Rockmart Health, LLC- 528 Hunter St., Rockmart- 100
May 24- Timbo's Smokehouse- 125 E. Sewell Rd., Aragon- 100
May 25- Johnny's New York Style Pizza- 1735 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart- 95
May 29- Dairy Queen- 123 S. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart- 85
May 30- Martin's- 1460 Chattahoochee Dr., Rockmart- 73
May 31- Zaxby's- 1945 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart- 96