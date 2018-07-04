The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at http://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from May 31 through June 29, 2018.
June 4- Pizza Hut- 1000 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart- 90
June 4- KFC/Taco Bell- 130 Felton Dr., Rockmart- 84
June 7- Cherokee Country Club- 150 Club Dr., Cedartown- 91
June 7- Highlands River Center RTU- 180 Wateroak Dr., Cedartown- 91
June 8- Martin's- 1460 Chattahoochee Dr., Rockmart- 100
June 11- Zorba's- 805 N. Main St., Cedartown- 91
June 11- Highlands River CSB- 424 South Main St., Cedartown- 100
June 12- Subway- 1805 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart- 88
June 14- Captain D's – 615 N. Main St., Cedartown- 87
June 15- Cedar Springs Health and Rehab- 148 Cason Rd., Cedartown- 96
June 20- Captain D's- Chattahoochee Dr., Rockmart- 100
June 21- R & R Catering- 1194 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown- 100
June 28- Linda's Place- 480 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart- 87