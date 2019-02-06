The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at http://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from December 29, 2018, through February 2, 2019.
Jan. 2- Sidekicks- 444 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart- 92
Jan. 2- Cedar Springs Health and Rehab- 148 Cason Rd., Cedartown- 89
Jan. 7- Pizza Hut- 1000 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart- 86
Jan. 10- The Avenue- 1229 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown- 87
Jan. 10- Papa John's Pizza- 1558 Rome Highway, Cedartown- 96
Jan. 11- Highland Rivers CSB- 424 S. Main St., Cedartown- 100
Jan. 11- Highland Rivers RTU- 180 Water Oak Dr., Cedartown- 100
Jan. 15- McDonald's- 1060 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart- 95
Jan. 16- Huddle House- 115 East Ave., Cedartown- 82
Jan. 16- Nana's Place- 414 E. Gibson St., Cedartown- 100
Jan. 17- Meadow Lakes Golf Course- 383 Adams Rd., Cedartown- 96
Jan. 23- McDonald's- 1498 Rome Highway, Cedartown- 96
Jan. 23- Chef Chen's Buffet- 310 N. Main St., Cedartown- 93
Jan. 24- McDonald's- 328 N. Main St., Cedartown- 96
Jan. 25- Little Caesars- 1563 Rome Highway, Cedartown- 97
Jan. 28- Checker's- 703 N. Main St., Cedartown- 94
Jan. 30- South Marble Coffee House- 212 S. Marble St., Rockmart- 100
Jan. 30- Tequila Restaurant - 1703 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart- 96