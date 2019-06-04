Polk County has received a share of a $3.25 million dividend declared by the Board of Trustees of the Association County Commissioners of Georgia - Interlocal Risk Management Agency (ACCG-IRMA). This is the largest dividend in ACCG-IRMA's 33-year history.
Polk County's dividend, in the amount of $49,100, will be applied in the form of a credit towards their property and liability premium for the 2019-2020 policy year.
The ACCG - IRMA is a non-profit, Georgia county government-owned insurance fund, providing property and liability insurance coverage to its members since its inception in 1987. Georgia law, enacted at the request of Georgia county governments, authorizes county governments to form non-profit insurance funds, which operate much like mutual insurance companies. These non-profit insurance funds allow Georgia county governments to purchase insurance coverage at cost-efficient rates that are typically better than a county could negotiate on its own. The fund is owned by the Georgia county participants and managed by a Board of Trustees who represent participating Georgia counties. It is an efficient method of financing insurable risks, which ultimately reduces insurance costs for participating county governments and benefits the taxpayers. Participants also receive extensive loss control and safety services to help mitigate claims.
Any insurance premiums remaining after paying actual claims and operating expenses, as well as any investment income earned on the premium while it is held to pay claims, belongs to the member county governments. The dividends are possible because of favorable results in these areas, as well as the successful and dedicated management efforts on the part of Polk County in promoting safety and implementing loss control techniques.
"With this year's dividend, the ACCG-IRMA has returned a total of $34.85 million in dividends to its members," said David Uhlman, Director of ACCG's Property & Casualty Programs. "Not only does the ACCG-IRMA program help counties save money on their annual premiums through dividends, but it also provides broad coverage and outstanding, professional loss control and claims services to the Georgia counties and authorities it serves."