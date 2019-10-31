More good news for Polk County's economic outlook as unemployment continues to drop to new record lows.
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler reported that Polk County set a record in September for its lowest unemployment rate ever. At the same time, the labor force and employed residents increased in September, preliminary numbers show.
“Georgia had an amazing month in September,” said Butler. “More than half of our regions set a record for lowest unemployment rate ever. Many of our counties also posted similar numbers. Those are very strong results.”
Nationally, the unemployment rate dropped 0.2 percentage points in September to 3.5 percent. The nation also grew its labor force, increased the number of employed residents and added more 130,000 jobs.
Georgia’s unemployment rate also fell 0.1 percentage points in September to reach 3.5 percent. A year ago, Georgia’s unemployment rate sat at 3.7 percent. The state’s all-time low of 3.4 percent was set in December 2000.
Rates fell across all 12 of Georgia’s planning regions. Seven set a record for lowest rates ever.
In Polk County, the unemployment rate dropped 0.7 percentage points in September, settling at a record low 3.1 percent. A year ago, the rate was 3.8 percent.
The labor force in Polk County increased by 73 in September, bringing the total to 18,342. The number has decreased by 60 when compared to the same month a year ago.
Polk County added 198 employed residents in September, bringing the total to 17,774. The number is up 75 for the year.
Claims for unemployment insurance were up by about 53 percent in September. They were up by about 61 percent when compared to the same month a year ago.